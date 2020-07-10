French paedophile faces execution by firing squad in Indonesia

François Abello Camille, 65, faces possible execution on charges of molesting 300 children in Indonesia and physically assaulting those who refused him.

The Frenchman was found with two underage girls in a hotel room in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, according to police. He is said to have filmed himself perform sexual acts on hundreds of children.

If convicted, based on Indonesia’s child protection laws, Camille could either be imprisoned for life or stand before the firing squad.

On his laptop, video evidence was found of Camille with hundreds of children aged between 10 and 17. Police say the pensioner has visited Indonesia several times over the past five years, on a tourist visa.

“He would approach children and lure them by offering them work as models,” the Jakarta chief of police Nana Sudjana told The Daily Mail.

“The ones who agreed to have sex with him would get paid between 250,000 and one million rupiah (€15-61). Those who didn’t want to have sex would be beaten, slapped and kicked by the suspect.”

The ASEAN Post reports that child sex trafficking is “an increasingly difficult issue for Indonesia”.

“As ‘sex tourism’ rises worldwide, Indonesia has become a major ‘destination country’ for human trafficking. It is estimated that approximately 100,000 children and women are trafficked each year in Indonesia – 30% are below the age of 18.”

According to anti-trafficking organisation ECPAT, in Indonesia, this comes down to a number of “40,000 to 70,000 children who were victims of sexual exploitation”.

Amée Zoutberg

The Brussels Times