 
Worldwide infections reach 24h record high
Monday, 13 July, 2020
    © Belga

    On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) counted a record number of more than 230,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours.

    This brings the number of infected people worldwide to 12.5 million. 562,000 patients died of Covid-19 to date.

    66,000 new cases were registered in the United States and another 45,000 people were infected with the virus in Brazil. In India, the number of infected people is about 28,000.

    In Europe, many new cases appeared in Russia, Turkey, but also in countries such as Portugal, Great Britain and Romania.

    In the meantime, the WHO has sent two experts to China, who together with Chinese experts will prepare a WHO-led investigation into the origin of the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times