 
Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Latest News:
Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam...
EU removes 2 countries from ‘authorised’ travel list...
Belgian PM asks Sciensano to publish daily figures...
‘Too early to say’ what Belgium’s second lockdown...
Travel insurers called on to reimburse cancelled trips...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam
    EU removes 2 countries from ‘authorised’ travel list
    Belgian PM asks Sciensano to publish daily figures again
    ‘Too early to say’ what Belgium’s second lockdown will look like
    Travel insurers called on to reimburse cancelled trips
    Virus reproduction rate reaches 1, first time since April
    Federal ombudsman obtains visa to save a young African’s life
    Belgium will not open borders to cross-border couples
    Coronavirus figures ‘not precise enough’ to follow current evolution, Emmanuel André says
    Belgian intelligence knew of Russian bounties on troops in Afghanistan
    Greenpeace rolls out 32m banner in the centre of Brussels
    Marc Van Ranst under police protection following threats from extreme-right
    Belgium in Brief: ‘We Have Seen A Resurgence Of The Virus’
    European Court ruling threatens EU-US data sharing
    Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol removed after a day
    EU more prepared for future outbreaks but coordination still key
    Maggie De Block seen wearing Maggie De Block face mask
    Coronavirus: Crisis cost Heineken €300 million
    Belgian coast fights droughts by trying to turn sea water into drinking water
    Experts call for localised measures if a second coronavirus wave hits Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam

    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Some of Twitter’s major accounts, including those belonging to Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Elon Musk and Barack Obama, were temporarily hacked today in what Twitter called a “coordinated attack.”

    The organisation added that hackers “successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”

    Hackers used the accounts to reach the combined Twitter audience of over 300 million followers with suspicious tweets. Each post referred to ‘giving back’ to ‘fans’, ‘the community’, or simply ‘everyone’. Followers were asked for a donation via a Bitcoin link. The scammers promised that the donated amount would then be doubled, and sent back to the follower.

    Most tweets were taken down minutes later. It is currently unclear if hackers succeeded in scamming any users.

    Other accounts hacked include those of Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Joe Biden, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, and the company Twitter accounts of Apple and Uber. All accounts involved were verified accounts, carrying a ‘blue tick’.

    “Internally, we’ve taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing. More updates to come as our investigation continues,” the Twitter support account posted.

    The accounts were locked after the hack was discovered, and Twitter said it would grant access to the legitimate owners of the accounts “only when we are certain we can do so securely.”

    Currently, all tweets posted by the hackers have been taken down, and the accounts were restored to their original state.

    “Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened,” the executive chief of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, tweeted in response to the hack.

    Jack Dorsey is an avid investor in cryptocurrency himself, with some news services reporting that he spends around $10,000 a week on Bitcoin. Last month, Dorsey told business news outlet Quartz that “having a global currency,” like the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, will “allow companies like ours to move much faster and reach a lot more people.”

    In the Netherlands, far-right politician Geert Wilders’ Twitter-account was taken over today in a seemingly unrelated hack. Wilders, who is famous for his anti-Moroccan sentiment, temporarily displayed a Moroccan flag on his profile.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times