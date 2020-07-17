Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say

On Friday afternoon, the lifeless body of what could be a missing 14-year-old German girl was found in the North Sea, according to the Friesland police.

The body was found north of Ameland, one of the Wadden Islands in the north of the Netherlands.

“We are taking into account that it could be the missing 14-year-old girl, but that has not been confirmed yet,” the Friesland police said on Twitter.

This weekend, a German teenager went missing when she went swimming with her father and sister. She was probably dragged along by a strong current, according to Dutch media.

On Sunday, the Royal Dutch Rescue Company (KNRM), which was looking for the girl, already assumed she had not survived.

On Wednesday, the rescue service stopped their official search after a final search yielded no results, according to the police, but several fishermen continued their search for the girl.

