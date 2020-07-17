 
Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’...
Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel...
Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’...
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for...
New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say
    Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden
    Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians
    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, warns health minister
    Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend
    Comparing Belgium’s current coronavirus figures to the rest of the crisis
    20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Dutch PM: Italy, Spain and Portugal will only get Covid-19 relief funds after reforms
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    View more
    Share article:

    Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Friday afternoon, the lifeless body of what could be a missing 14-year-old German girl was found in the North Sea, according to the Friesland police.

    The body was found north of Ameland, one of the Wadden Islands in the north of the Netherlands.

    “We are taking into account that it could be the missing 14-year-old girl, but that has not been confirmed yet,” the Friesland police said on Twitter.


    This weekend, a German teenager went missing when she went swimming with her father and sister. She was probably dragged along by a strong current, according to Dutch media.

    On Sunday, the Royal Dutch Rescue Company (KNRM), which was looking for the girl, already assumed she had not survived.

    On Wednesday, the rescue service stopped their official search after a final search yielded no results, according to the police, but several fishermen continued their search for the girl.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times