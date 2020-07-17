Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say
Friday, 17 July 2020
Credit: Belga
On Friday afternoon, the lifeless body of what could be a missing 14-year-old German girl was found in the North Sea, according to the Friesland police.
The body was found north of Ameland, one of the Wadden Islands in the north of the Netherlands.
“We are taking into account that it could be the missing 14-year-old girl, but that has not been confirmed yet,” the Friesland police said on Twitter.
Vrijdagmiddag is door een van zoekteams in de Noordzee ten noorden van #Ameland een lichaam gevonden. We houden er rekening mee dat het om het vermiste 14-jarige meisje gaat, maar dat is nog niet bevestigd. Updates volgen via dit twitteraccount.