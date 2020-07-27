   
Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU...
Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament...
Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says...
Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for...
Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
    Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    Coronavirus: returning travellers form ready for use
    Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 3:45 PM
    Belgium starts clinical trials on coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium must return to smaller social bubbles, says Geens
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
    Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence against women
    Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?
    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
    Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns Crisis Centre
    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
    Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
    Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks down on social distancing
    View more
    Share article:

    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Italy’s initiative for space investments, ‘Primo Space’, has received €30 million from the European Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe and the InnovFin Space-initiative. The investment is part of a common European investment fund for the space sector, with a budget of €200 million for 2020.

    The venture will work closely with the Italian Space Agency to “bring the most promising technologies and entrepreneurial teams to the market”. Projects will focus on developing robots, satellites, space infrastructure, earth observation, geolocation, and space communication technology.

    “The Space Economy is a sector of primary importance in Italy, with a turnaround of 2 billion Euros and with over 7,000 employees throughout the supply chain,” the CEO of the Italian National Innovation Fund, Enrico Resmini, said.

    The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, added that he is “particularly pleased that the EU is providing financial backing for this ground-breaking fund, joining forces with the Italian Space Agency, opening the way to new investment and job creation in this fast-growing sector.”

    In July, both the United Arab Emirates and China launched their first space missions to Mars.

    On the 30 July, NASA is set to launch a Mars mission that will drop an exploratory Rover-robot on Mars, to “seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth”.

    The European Space Agency currently has no space missions for Mars scheduled.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times