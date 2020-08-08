   
Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Latest News:
Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut...
Culture houses transform into football clubs to be...
Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint...
Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium...
Antwerp governor’s son was member of student club...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion
    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
    Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint
    Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium
    Antwerp governor’s son was member of student club involved in fatal hazing
    Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day
    Swedish police in immigration suburb in need of police protection
    Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
    Antwerp curfew will not be enforced during heatwave, governor says
    Belgium sees a ‘dramatic’ first week of sales for many retailers
    How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation
    Belgium suspends Walloon arms exports licences in emergency ruling
    European Commission calls on member states to avoid uncoordinated travel restrictions
    Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day
    Brussels Airport welcomed 500,000 passengers in July
    Brussels’ blanket face mask requirement will also apply to cyclists
    Flanders turns dark orange on European coronavirus map
    Experts before Belgian corona commission call for better communication
    Belgium in Brief: London No More
    117 people visit Antwerp coronavirus testing village on first day
    View more
    Share article:

    Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion

    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    © Belga

    The investigation into the cause of the major explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut is also looking into possible foreign involvement, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Friday.

    According to Al-Jazeera, the president stressed that the cause of the disaster remains unknown. Mr. Aoun specified that negligence, accident or foreign involvement were all being considered.

    For many Lebanese, it is the ignorance, neglect and corruption of the country’s political and economic elites that are at the origin of this tragedy which has left more than 150 dead and 5,000 injured, according to a provisional assessment.

    The Brussels Times