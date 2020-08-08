Lebanon is investigating possible foreign involvement in Beirut explosion

The investigation into the cause of the major explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut is also looking into possible foreign involvement, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Friday.

According to Al-Jazeera, the president stressed that the cause of the disaster remains unknown. Mr. Aoun specified that negligence, accident or foreign involvement were all being considered.

For many Lebanese, it is the ignorance, neglect and corruption of the country’s political and economic elites that are at the origin of this tragedy which has left more than 150 dead and 5,000 injured, according to a provisional assessment.

The Brussels Times