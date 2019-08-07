Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights...

Many British Airways flights were delayed or cancelled at airports in London on Wednesday due to a computer failure affecting the check-in system there.



The carrier said in a press release that it was working “as quickly as possible” to resolve the problem, which has caused the cancellation of short-haul flights and delays in departures from the airports. However, it did not say how many flights were affected.

According to a tally by AFP, about 100 flights were cancelled at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The British press reported for its part that there were over 200 delays, affecting a total of 18,000 people

British Airways, owned by the Spanish-British IAG group, continuously tweeted responses to the many users frustrated at not having their flight details.

“These flights cost a fortune,” commented John Whitehill, a Twitter user whose flight was cancelled. Better could be expected, he added.

A British Airways spokesman told AFP that the airline had to deal with a technical problem affecting check-ins and departures at the London airports.

“We understand that it’s incredibly frustrating for our passengers”, a Heathrow spokesman told AFP, encouraging them to check the latest information available with British Airways.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times