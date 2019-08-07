 
Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
Latest News:
Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights...
Railway workers plan strike for August 17...
Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by...
Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus...
Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
    Railway workers plan strike for August 17
    Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad
    Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus of new government post
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe
    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
    Moroccan man who called for Belgian volunteers to be beheaded arrested for hate speech
    Belgian university gets €3 million to develop self-repairing robots
    ‘A real plague’: popularity of laughing gas sparks concerns in Flanders
    Minors caught with counterfeit money at a Scout party in Flanders
    Pairi Daiza zoo to build biggest solar power plant in Wallonia
    Workers strike after cameras discovered in changing rooms
    Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures
    Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for the first time
    Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and more missing luggage
    Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red face
    Health: concerns raised over increase in chemical agents
    Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms
    Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures
    Tax authorities present rich Belgians in Monaco with €100 million bill
    View more

    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    © Belga

    Many British Airways flights were delayed or cancelled at airports in London on Wednesday due to a computer failure affecting the check-in system there.

    The carrier said in a press release that it was working “as quickly as possible” to resolve the problem, which has caused the cancellation of short-haul flights and delays in departures from the airports. However, it did not say how many flights were affected.

    According to a tally by AFP, about 100 flights were cancelled at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The British press reported for its part that there were over 200 delays, affecting a total of 18,000 people

    British Airways, owned by the Spanish-British IAG group, continuously tweeted responses to the many users frustrated at not having their flight details.

    “These flights cost a fortune,” commented John Whitehill, a Twitter user whose flight was cancelled. Better could be expected, he added.

    A British Airways spokesman told AFP that the airline had to deal with a technical problem affecting check-ins and departures at the London airports.

    “We understand that it’s incredibly frustrating for our passengers”, a Heathrow spokesman told AFP, encouraging them to check the latest information available with British Airways.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job