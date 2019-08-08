 
U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and...
One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental...
STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival...
UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its...
ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
    ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm
    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
    Belgian cyclist’s funeral set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Knesselare
    ‘Sewers are not bins’: dozens of dog poop bags pulled from clogged gutter
    24-hour public drinking ban issued in Schaerbeek
    Man killed on Brussels ring road arrested the night before for public intoxication
    Delhaize customers told to eat tarts fast after expiry date mix-up
    Woman jailed for shaking three-month-old baby to death
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Microsoft contractors listen to Skype calls and Cortana recordings
    Strike talks in progress among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    View more

    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    © Belga

    A marketing company from San Francisco, U.S.A., collected the posts and data of millions of Instagram users due to a fault in the site’s security system and its lack of surveillance.

    The firm, Hyp3r, was an official Facebook Marketing Partner, but the platform has cut all collaboration since the disclosure of the leak by the Business Insider news site.

    Hyp3r collected data from Instagram public profiles on location data bases. Photos and videos shared from a given location automatically linked the firm to profile photos, profile data and subscriber numbers. The posts were saved for an indeterminate period, even those that are normally visible for only 24 hours on Instagram profiles. Hyp3r did not collect data from protected profiles.

    Details of the data stored by the firm are still not known. Hyp3r had indicated that it had a single data base of hundreds of millions of “the most precious clients” in the world. According to former Hyp3r staff, the firm collected over 90% of its data through Instagram and reportedly stocked more than a million posts per month.

    With this data, Hyp3r has been selling an advertising tool to companies which, as a result, are able to do targeted marketing based on location databases and known preferences.

    An Instagram spokesman told Business Insider that Hyp3r’s method had not been approved and was not in keeping with Instagram’s policy. As a result, the firm was removed from Instagram’s platform.

    Hyp3r CEO Carlos Garcia maintained that his company did no wrong and operated in compliance with the social network’s rules of confidentiality and conditions of use. He added that Hyp3r did not visualise content or information that was not accessible to the public.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job