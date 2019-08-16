 
Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland
Friday, 16 August, 2019
Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland
Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to...
SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors...
Boom in the number of accidents linked to...
Company bikes increasingly offered to Belgian employees...
    Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland

    Friday, 16 August 2019
    © Belga

    Donald Trump reportedly has his sights on a piece of prime real estate that matches his ambitions: Greenland.

    Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump, who was a real estate magnate before launching into politics and becoming president of the United States, reportedly asked White House advisers, on many occasions, about the possibility of the United States purchasing the vast island from Denmark.

    He raised the issue with “varying degrees of seriousness” at meetings and dinners, Wall Street Journal reported.

    Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is about 70 times the size of Belgium and has a population of 56,000. The effects of global warming are discernible on the Arctic island, where the melting of the ice, which leads to higher sea levels, increased fourfold between 2003 and 2013.

    Since his election, the climate-denying president has withdrawn the United States from the Paris agreement on climate and has systematically set about undoing environmental regulations adopted during the eight-year term of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.

    The Republican president does not appear to have completely shed his interest in real estate. At his summit in Singapore with Kim Jong Un, he extolled North Korea’s tourism development potential.

    “They have great beaches,” Trump told journalists. “You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean.

    “I said, ‘Boy, look at that view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo?”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

