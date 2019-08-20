 
Researchers prove link between drought in the South and heat in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
Latest News:
Researchers prove link between drought in the South...
Those against the backstop want a border re-established...
Climate groups beef up leaders’ security after violence...
Fire in Schaerbeek: market food products must be...
Eden Hazard’s injury is healing faster than expected...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Researchers prove link between drought in the South and heat in Europe
    Those against the backstop want a border re-established in Ireland – Donald Tusk
    Climate groups beef up leaders’ security after violence at Pukkelpop
    Fire in Schaerbeek: market food products must be destroyed
    Eden Hazard’s injury is healing faster than expected
    Aperitif planned on Rue de la Loi to discuss the air quality in Brussels
    Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 
    Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
    Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try to swim to Lampedusa
    Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital 
    Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
    Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party
    Uber targets expansion in Brussels, then Belgium 
    The digital fingerprints of 2,000 Belgians temporarily published
    Belgium in Brief: fines, football dreams and the rise of non-alcoholic beer
    Brussels police fined nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in July
    Tour & Taxis area briefly evacuated after a gas leak
    Belgium will not host the 2023 Women’s World Cup
    Belliard Tunnel closed to traffic due to ventilation problems
    Belgians warm to non-alcoholic beer and wine
    View more

    Researchers prove link between drought in the South and heat in Europe

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    © Belga

    Researchers at the University of Ghent and the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands have demonstrated the role drought in the countries of the South plays in the increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves in Europe, the Belgian university disclosed on Tuesday.

    The two bouts of extreme heat in Europe this summer may also be linked to this phenomenon.

    With the help of satellites and models, the researchers were able to determine that the movement of hot air from drought-affected areas were responsible for about 30% of the abnormal heat observed during the 2003 and 2010 heatwaves in Europe.

    The two phenomena, drought in the south and heat elsewhere, appear to succeed each other.

    Sudden changes in wind direction displaces hot air from the arid zones. This hot air is made hotter, along the way, by the dry conditions, whereas it is normally cooled by the vegetation and oceans, explains the study’s main author, Dominik Schumaker (University of Ghent).

    This summer, “because of the dry conditions in France and Spain, hot, dry air from North Africa penetrated deep into the continent,” he said. A similar situation obtained in 2003 and 2010, but with air from the Eurasian territories, then suffering from extreme drought.

    The study, financed by the European Research Council, was published on Monday in the British scientific magazine Nature Geoscience.

    The explanation of a link between dry wind and heat wave is important for strategies on how to manage climate change ideally, according to University of Ghent Professor Diego Miralles.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job