Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain

A Facebook event for a beach party on the Dutch coast to wave goodbye to Britain as it departs from the EU has seen thousands of people express interest.

Up to 11,000 people have said they will attend the beach party on 31 October in the Dutch coastal town of Wijk Aan Zee, north-west of Amsterdam.

An additional 68,000 people have expressed interest in attending on the event’s Facebook page.

The event says that the party will involve sitting on deck chairs and drinking French wine and German beer on the beach. The Facebook page says that “when enough people show up, a band will play ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ and ‘We’ll Meet Again’. Other suggestions for songs are welcome”.

Many people have commented on the event’s Facebook page suggesting music for the party. Demis Roussus’ ‘Goodbye, my love, Goodbye,’ Vera Lynn’s ‘From the time you say goodbye,’ Alice DJ’s ‘Better off alone,’ and The Beatles’ ‘Hello, Goodbye’ are among the suggested songs.

There have been almost 600 comments in the discussion section of the event’s Facebook page.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times