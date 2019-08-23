 
Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
The fires in the Amazon are an emergency...
Man who tried to sell a monkey online...
Community demands justice for minor killed by police...
Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the...
Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    Socialist party VP to join race for Belgian EU Commissioner
    Brexit could bring thousands of nurses to Belgium, but elsewhere jobs will be lost
    View more

    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    The Tatra Mountains , where the cave system is located. Credit: Collage of Wikipedia/sktj

    The body of one of the two Polish spelunkers trapped by rising water in a cave in the Tatra Mountains since last weekend has been found by rescuers, according to the local press on Thursday.

    “The body of one of the two spelunkers we have been looking for since Saturday has been found,” Krzysztof Dlugopolski, a member of the emergency services at the Onet site stated, adding he would be giving more details on Friday.

    Both men entered the Wielka Sniezna cave – the deepest and most extensive in Poland – in the past week accompanied by four other cave explorers who emerged from it on Saturday and sounded the alarm after being separated from their two companions.

    The last contact with the two men was on Saturday at about 2:00 AM. The search began in the evening.

    Another rescuer noted at the beginning of the week that both men, on top of the risk of drowning, were also threatened by hypothermia because of very low temperatures of 3° or 4°C inside the cave.

    The rescuers notably used explosives in an attempt to blast a route across a narrow corridor a few dozen metres in length.

    Participating in the search alongside the Polish emergency services were rescuers from Slovakia, firefighters and specialists from the mining industry.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job