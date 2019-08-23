 
The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
The fires in the Amazon are an emergency...
Man who tried to sell a monkey online...
Community demands justice for minor killed by police...
Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the...
Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    Socialist party VP to join race for Belgian EU Commissioner
    Brexit could bring thousands of nurses to Belgium, but elsewhere jobs will be lost
    View more

    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    © Belga

    The fires raging in the Amazon are an acute emergency that needs to be discussed by the G7 this weekend, the spokesman of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, supporting a request to that effect by French President Emmanuel Macron.

    “The Chancellor is convinced that the issue needs to be on the G7 countries agenda when they meet this weekend in Biarritz, France,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a press conference in Berlin. “The Chancellor fully supports the French president” on this issue, he added.

    The extent of the fires in the Amazon is frightening and threatening, not only for Brazil and the other affected countries but also for the entire world, the spokesman noted.

    On Thursday Macron had expressed alarm in a tweet about the fires ravaging the planet’s largest tropical forest, describing it as an “international crisis” and calling on the industrialized nations of the G7 to discuss the emergency.

    Brazil’s president reacted by accusing his French vis-à-vis of having a “colonial mentality” and of wishing to exploit the issue for personal political gain.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job