The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel

The fires raging in the Amazon are an acute emergency that needs to be discussed by the G7 this weekend, the spokesman of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, supporting a request to that effect by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The Chancellor is convinced that the issue needs to be on the G7 countries agenda when they meet this weekend in Biarritz, France,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a press conference in Berlin. “The Chancellor fully supports the French president” on this issue, he added.

The extent of the fires in the Amazon is frightening and threatening, not only for Brazil and the other affected countries but also for the entire world, the spokesman noted.

On Thursday Macron had expressed alarm in a tweet about the fires ravaging the planet’s largest tropical forest, describing it as an “international crisis” and calling on the industrialized nations of the G7 to discuss the emergency.

Brazil’s president reacted by accusing his French vis-à-vis of having a “colonial mentality” and of wishing to exploit the issue for personal political gain.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times