 
Amazon fires: Bolsonaro’s acceptance of financial aid shows G7’s usefulness, says France
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
Latest News:
Proposed Brussels toll slammed as discriminatory...
Greta Thunberg expected in New York...
EU member states divided on impact of rainforest...
Architecture students get the job of designing new...
Rogier and Botanique tunnel closed in both directions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    Proposed Brussels toll slammed as discriminatory
    Greta Thunberg expected in New York
    EU member states divided on impact of rainforest fires in Amazon on free trade deal with Brazil
    Architecture students get the job of designing new King Baudouin stadium
    Rogier and Botanique tunnel closed in both directions
    Police search for exhibitionist in East Flemish forests
    Flemish greens want a lift on headscarf ban in schools
    Grand Place under scaffolding for renovation works on Brussels City Hall
    Ryanair’s Spanish pilots threaten to go on strike
    Amazon fires: Bolsonaro’s acceptance of financial aid shows G7’s usefulness, says France
    New ‘event zone’ set to increase parking costs around Brussels concert hall
    New vaccines, hiked bank fees and more: What changes on 1 September?
    Volcanic eruption reported on Italian island 
    Roadside reflector to blame for death of young Belgian cyclist
    New reception centre for asylum seekers to open in Flemish Brabant
    The British government looks to suspend Parliament until October 14
    Official visit to Belgium by Congolese President announced
    The price of horse-drawn carriage rides in Bruges set to increase
    Belgian roadtrippers killed by deadly fumes inside parked car
    Belgium in Brief: Vlaams Belang on Tinder, dog on the ring-road and Vincent Kompany injured
    View more

    Amazon fires: Bolsonaro’s acceptance of financial aid shows G7’s usefulness, says France

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    © Belga

    Brazil’s acceptance of foreign financial aid for fighting the fires in the Amazon is the best evidence of the usefulness of the recent G7 meeting in Biarritz, French Government Spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye commented on Wednesday.

    “Bolsonaro’s reaction is the demonstration that this G7 has finally been useful,” she said following the Brazilian President’s announcement on Tuesday that he was “open” to financial aid “from foreign organisations and even countries” on condition that Brazil controls the funds.

    Bolsonaro had previously conditioned acceptance of the G7 aid on French President Emmanuel Macron’s “withdrawal of (his) insults”, in an escalation of the war of words between Brazil and France.

    The fires in the Amazon have aroused international indignation and threaten a free trade accord the EU and Mercosur have been negotiating for 20 years now.

    “There are sometimes moments of tension, moments of discussion that I would describe as sharp,” Ndiaye admitted. “It is no less true that the issues broached (at the G7) were discussed in depth and enabled progress, through a certain number of small steps”.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job