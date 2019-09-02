KLM Strike: 23 flights cancelled on Monday...

The airline recommends that travellers check its website for information on the strike. Credit: Wikipedia

Strikes by the ground staff of the Dutch airline KLM saw 23 flights cancelled on Monday morning, according to the most recent figures.

The FNV union explained that the strike was motivated by the demand for better pay, more employees and better working hours. Workers were on strike from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

An initial statement by the airline said that 11 flights would be cancelled, but that number was surpassed. The strike saw an impact not only KLM flights but also flights by partner airlines Delta and Air France.

KLM has advised travellers to consult the website for the most up to date information.

The Dutch airline has already argued that the strike is unnecessary because its offer, made on Thursday, is still on the table. However, the union argues they were given an ultimatum to accept the offer, and time has now run out.

