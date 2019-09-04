 
Porsche unveils first all-electric car
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
    Porsche unveils first all-electric car

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Porsche unveiled on Wednesday its first 100% electric car. Credit: © Belga

    Porsche unveiled on Wednesday its first 100% electric car, the Taycan, the first deliveries of which are expected in the United States at the end of June, before Europe and China.

    Porsche plans to invest six billion euros in electric mobility by 2022. The German manufacturer has also recruited 1,500 new employees. The Zuffenhausen plant has been totally refurbished to assemble the Taycan.

    The model, which is positioned between a classic 911 and the four-door Panamera, offers a range of some 450 kilometres. It can still go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

    The Brussels Times

