"We have no choice but to cancel almost 100% of our flights," the carrier said in a statement.

British Airways announced on Monday the cancellation of almost all its flights in the United Kingdom on the first day of a massive pilot strike over wages.

“We have no choice but to cancel almost 100% of our flights,” the carrier said in a statement.

This strike is likely to affect tens of thousands of travellers as the company operates about 850 flights a day in the United Kingdom, largely from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

