 
Japan has world record 70,000 centenarians
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 September, 2019
Latest News:
Japan has world record 70,000 centenarians...
51 administrative arrests at disbanded Brussels extreme-right march...
Massive search operation after two divers disappear...
Over 100,000 people attend 10th Brussels Comic Strip...
Vlaams Belang aims to become biggest Flemish party...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 September 2019
    Japan has world record 70,000 centenarians
    51 administrative arrests at disbanded Brussels extreme-right march
    Massive search operation after two divers disappear
    Over 100,000 people attend 10th Brussels Comic Strip festival
    Vlaams Belang aims to become biggest Flemish party by 2024
    Former Belgian intelligence agent accuses Didier Reynders of corruption and money laundering
    Juncker: ‘I speak German on the Belgian coast because they don’t like French-speakers anymore’
    European Heritage Days in Brussels
    Police seize 638 weapons and arrest 205 individuals in Belgium
    Nationalist N-VA ‘not ruled out’ of federal coalition, says lead socialist negotiator
    KLM to cut one daily flight from Brussels to Amsterdam
    Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor
    Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction works
    Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU’s Juncker since becoming PM
    Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with Real Madrid, says coach Zinedine Zidane
    Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes
    British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes
    A record number of people made homeless by disasters in the first half of 2019
    Wallonia and French Community unveil new ‘rainbow coalition’ governments
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
    View more

    Japan has world record 70,000 centenarians

    Monday, 16 September 2019

    Japan now has over 70,000 centenarians, the Japanese government announced on Friday. 

    The number of people aged 100 or over has increased by 2% over the last 12 months, meaning there are now 71,238. 88% of them are women. 

    Japan has seen its number of centenarians increase very quickly since 1963, when it had just 153. A report published by the Health minister on Friday revealed Japan had over 10,000 centenarians in 1998 and over 50,000 in 2012. 

    The world’s oldest person recognised by the Guinness Book of Records is Kane Tanaka, a 116-year-old woman who lives in the village of Fukuoka. She was born on the 2nd of January 1903. 

    The aging population is a real economic strain on Japan, especially as the birth rate there is dropping. 

    Forecasts by the Population Institute in Tokyo say that over 65s will make up 38.1% of the population by 2060, compared to 26.6% in 2015. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job