Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’

The perpetrator who killed four police officers in a stabbing at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday was “a model employee,” according to a member of the police union.

The assailant, who was shot dead outside of the headquarters, worked at the Directorate of Intelligence of the Police Headquarters (DRPP), sources said. The employee was part of the IT department.

The four people killed are police officers from the headquarters, according to several sources. Another person was evacuated to the hospital “with absolute urgency”, according to another source.

“The perpetrator probably started his plan in his office and then went out to continue his attack outside the headquarters,” said Loïc Travers, of the police union Alliance, according to Belga.

A motive for the attack remains undetermined, but investigators are exploring the possibility of a personal conflict, according to Belga.

The attacker was “a model employee, without a story”, and had been working there “for more than 20 years,” Travers said in a tv-interview with BFMTV.

This attack comes after a “march of anger” by the police on 2 October, which brought together 27,000 people according to the organisers to protest against unease in the institution, an increase in suicides and pension reform.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times