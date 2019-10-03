 
Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
Latest News:
Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’...
CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts...
Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at...
National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages...
Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’
    CJEU ruling obliges Facebook to remove defamatory posts
    Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at robbers
    National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages sent
    Air traffic controller staff unrest: ‘things can explode here’
    British proposals on Brexit too little, too late?
    Housing bonus scrapped in Flanders, but tax ease on second homes maintained
    Federal employee suspended over Albanian mafia bribery allegations
    Teacher lodges complaint against student (17) after claims of sexual relationship
    Federal police should be better funded to face ‘real’ security concerns, Brussels mayor says
    Four killed in knife attack at Paris police station
    French director’s lost dog found in Brussels after appeal by Star Wars star Adam Driver
    Belgian football team to investigate ‘disrespectful’ fans at Real Madrid Champions League game
    STIB to limit vibrations at tram depot in Ixelles
    Test-Achats manages to suspend Air France-KLM “no-show” penalty
    Belgium in Brief: Star Wars in Brussels, spelling mistakes in Ghent and beer in the Parliament
    Couple arrested for forcing man to live, wash outdoors for months
    Belgian Federal Police not equipped to face new terrorist threat
    Dozens of beer crates blocked the Flemish Parliament entrance in Brussels on Thursday morning
    Belgian economy expected to grow by 1.1% in 2020, says research institute
    View more

    Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience’

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    The perpetrator who killed four police officers in a stabbing at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday was “a model employee,” according to a member of the police union.

    The assailant, who was shot dead outside of the headquarters, worked at the Directorate of Intelligence of the Police Headquarters (DRPP), sources said. The employee was part of the IT department.

    The four people killed are police officers from the headquarters, according to several sources. Another person was evacuated to the hospital “with absolute urgency”, according to another source.

    “The perpetrator probably started his plan in his office and then went out to continue his attack outside the headquarters,” said Loïc Travers, of the police union Alliance, according to Belga.

    A motive for the attack remains undetermined, but investigators are exploring the possibility of a personal conflict, according to Belga.

    The attacker was “a model employee, without a story”, and had been working there “for more than 20 years,” Travers said in a tv-interview with BFMTV.

    This attack comes after a “march of anger” by the police on 2 October, which brought together 27,000 people according to the organisers to protest against unease in the institution, an increase in suicides and pension reform.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job