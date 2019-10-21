 
Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using...
Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live...
Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews...
Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents...
Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using Facebook
    Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday
    Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism
    Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents its first “online” fence
    Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in a ‘March for Freedom’
    Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”
    British House of Commons will not vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement again on Monday
    Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck
    Belgian healthcare faces €1.4 billion reimbursement bill in 2024
    Expo honoring train-loving painter opens at Train World on Tuesday
    Belgium’s Leonidas reports ‘excellent’ results after greater expansion
    Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck
    Injured jihadist, 3 women and 10 children demand €105,000 per day Belgian state does not try to retrieve them
    Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries
    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
    Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to predict ‘how gay you are’
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020
    View more

    Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”

    Monday, 21 October 2019

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Western countries of “siding with the terrorists” against Turkey by criticising Ankara’s offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria.

    “Can you imagine the whole West stood by the terrorists and all attacked us, including NATO member states and European Union countries?” Erdogan said in an address in Istanbul.

    Turkey launched the offensive on 9 October in the northeast of Syria against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, YPG, a group Turkey describes as “terrorist”, but which is supported by Western countries in the fight against ISIS.

    Turkey’s military operation, suspended on Thursday under a fragile truce negotiated between Ankara and Washington, had been sharply criticised by the international community, much to the annoyance of Erdogan, who asked NATO, of which Turkey is a member, to show “empathy”.

    “Since when did you start to side with terror?” he asked. “Did PYD-YPG join NATO and we do not know about it?”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job