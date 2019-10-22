 
McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium urged to bring its children home from...
McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home...
Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean...
European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget...
‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Belgium urged to bring its children home from Syria
    McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home
    Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean
    European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his victim, juror becomes unwell
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
    Time frame for abortion likely to extend from 12 to 18 weeks in Belgium
    Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest
    Belgian man (28) receives sentence for cross-border drug smuggling attempt
    Brexit: Four citizenship problems to be solved before EP approval
    De Lijn begins extensive rennovation of Bruxelles-Nord bus station
    Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1 million in victim compensation
    N-VA wants to make climbing in trucks a punishable offence
    Man (23) arrested for bombing alert at Antwerp Central station
    Hundreds of drug waste barrels found stashed throughout Limburg
    Belgian beers owe their success to medieval hybrid ‘super yeasts’
    Brexit: MPs set to debate proposed withdrawal agreement on Tuesday
    Juncker condemns ‘the waste of time’ spent talking about Brexit rather than improving citizens’ lives
    Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store
    Belgian artists work together on alcohol-free beer commercial targeting students
    View more

    McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    © Belga

    McDonald’s announced on Tuesday a 1.8% drop in net profits in the third quarter of 2019 as a result of investment impairment charges linked to a joint enterprise in India and stiff competition in the United States.

    Q3 profits amounted to 1.61 billion dollars (1.45 billion euros), while the adjusted share profit was 2.11 dollars, markedly less than the average 2.21 dollars forecast by financial analysts.

    The company’s turnover increased by 1.14% to 5.43 billion dollars (4.88 billion euros) but was still under the forecast of 5.49 billion dollars.

    McDonald’s results caused a drop of over 3% on its shares in early electronic trading on Wall Street.

    Activity and profitability trends have been disappointing in the United States: sales at comparable group structure (in number of stores) increased by just 4.8%, way below the 5.17% the analysts had expected. This suggests that McDonald’s is losing market share to competitors like Burger King and Yum Brands.

    Its rivals have been offering vegetarian hamburgers and nuggets, increasingly loved by consumers, in recent months.

    Burger King became the first fast food chain to venture into this niche when it launched a meatless, and equally tasty, version of its emblematic Whopper in April. A few months later, KFC in collaboration with Beyond Meat, began selling chicken wings and nuggets made from vegetable protein.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job