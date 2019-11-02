COP25: Greta Thunberg seeking assistance to cross the Atlantic

The young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seeking assistance to reach Madrid where the COP25 will finally take place in early December.

The young climate activist is now in Los Angeles.

As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.

It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)

Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.

-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

At short notice, Spain suggested on Wednesday to host the COP25. Chile had to cancel the event due to the unrest currently taking place in the country

The Brussels Times