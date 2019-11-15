Pope warns against Hitlerian speech in politics

The Pope regularly warns of the danger of the rise of xenophobic parties, without, however, naming the movements or countries concerned.. Credit: © Belga

Pope Francis has called for vigilance on Friday, noting that some of today’s political discourse reminds him of “Hitler’s speeches” in the 1930s.

He also denounced a resurgence of hatred against Jewish people, Roma and members of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking as he received members of an international penal law association meeting in Rome, the pontiff noted that certain statements by some law enforcement or government officials reminded him of to Hitler’s speeches in 1934 or 1936.

It is not by chance that emblems and actions typical of Nazims are resurfacing represents the model par excellence of the culture of rejection and hate, the Pope noted.

The Pope regularly warns of the danger of the rise of xenophobic parties, without, however, naming the movements or countries concerned.

