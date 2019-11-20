 
Extinction Rebellion founder criticised for calling the Holocaust ‘like a regular event’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Latest News:
Threat against Kris Peeters: 31-year-old suspect under investigation...
Some 700 schools to take part in Zero-Waste...
Half day of parental leave per week or...
Only global response will effectively fight gender-based violence,...
Violations of language legislation surface in Saint-Gilles prison...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    Threat against Kris Peeters: 31-year-old suspect under investigation
    Some 700 schools to take part in Zero-Waste Day
    Half day of parental leave per week or whole day per fortnight shows to be clear success
    Only global response will effectively fight gender-based violence, experts stress
    Violations of language legislation surface in Saint-Gilles prison after complaint about rats
    Drunk driver hits cyclist, causes string of accidents and starts fight with witnesses in Antwerp
    Electric De Lijn buses in Bruges not driving because charging stations do not work
    FlixTrain’s arrival in Belgium will not be opposed by SNCB
    Belgium no longer among the 50 countries most impacted by terrorism
    Extinction Rebellion founder criticised for calling the Holocaust ‘like a regular event’
    SNCB wants to increase its train service by 4% from December 2020
    Outbreak of infectious avian disease on Walloon pigeon farm
    ‘Rats crawling over his body day and night,’ detainee experience in Saint-Gilles prison revealed
    The Grand Place Christmas tree begins its journey to Brussels
    ‘Mystery calls’ unable to fight employment discrimination in Belgium
    Canadian man who raped and murdered Belgian tourist sentenced to life in prison
    Two tourists fished out of water at one of Bruges’ most famous canals
    Most Belgians expect to stop working before 65
    Brussels cinema facades plastered with posters protesting Polanski’s new movie
    24-hour strike called in Belgian AB InBev breweries
    View more

    Extinction Rebellion founder criticised for calling the Holocaust ‘like a regular event’

    Wednesday, 20 November 2019
    He said that genocides have happened repeatedly over the past five centuries. Credit: Wikipedia

    A co-founder of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion said the Holocaust was “like a regular event” and called it “just another fuckery in human history” in an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit.

    “Fact of the matter is, millions of people have been killed in vicious circumstances on a regular basis throughout history,” said the British Roger Hallam (53) in an interview with the German newspaper Die Zeit, which was published on Wednesday. He added that the Holocaust was “just another fuckery in human history” and that the Germans’ attitude towards it is holding them back. His statements were immediately criticised in Germany.

    He said that genocides have happened repeatedly over the past five centuries. “In fact, you might say it is like a regular event,” he added. As an example, Hallam cited the Belgians, who “went to the Congo in the late 19th century and decimated it,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    “The Holocaust is more than a million deaths and cruel torture methods. Industrial murder of Jews and the desire to exterminate them is uniquely inhumane. We must always be aware of this, so that we can say with certainty: never again!” said the German Minister for Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, on Twitter.

    Extinction Rebellion Germany distanced itself from Hallam and spoke of “trivialising and relativising statements about the Holocaust” and said Hallam is no longer welcome in the movement in Germany, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Extinction Rebellion originated in Great Britain and has attracted (media) attention in many countries with protest actions for climate protection. Hallam, who lives in Wales, is the most famous face of the movement.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job