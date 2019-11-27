Belgian truck driver severly injured after crashing into tollbooth during police chase on French motorway

The chase came to an end when the truck crashed into a toll booth, after which it immediately caught fire. Credit: Sanef/Twitter

A Belgian truck driver (39) was severely injured after crashing into a tollbooth at full speed during a police chase on the French A1 motorway north of Paris on Tuesday.

The driver was severely injured. He was brought to the hospital and then taken into custody, reports La Voix.

Witnesses had called the police on Tuesday morning because a truck driver on the A1 motorway to Paris showed “dangerous driving behaviour.” The truck reportedly caused an accident near Roye and was zigzagging dangerously between cars, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Police officers were able to locate the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. A police chase followed, with the truck clearly continuing to zigzag and sway, causing a large traffic jam. The chase came to an end when the truck crashed into a toll booth, after which it immediately caught fire.

The driver was severely injured but managed to get out of the truck on his own, and immediately put his hands up for the police.

Based on the initial findings, the police are assuming an accidental cause. However, an investigation has been opened into the endangering of lives and the destruction of other people’s property.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times