 
Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Latest News:
Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November...
Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector...
Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal...
Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport...
EU Member States agree to ban controversial insecticide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport
    EU Member States agree to ban controversial insecticide
    More fines for cycling while on the phone, especially in Flanders
    InBev unions and management reach interim agreement
    European court brings VAT relief to osteopaths and chiropractors
    Six Brussels communes hit by another rubbish collection strike
    On average six Belgian teenagers admitted to hospital daily suffering from effects of alcohol
    Flemish Christian Democrat party elects its new leader
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions
    Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this Winter
    Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a trace in Belgium
    Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember
    Flanders halts approval of climate plan ‘to avoid criticism’
    Air Belgium launches new destinations to the Caribbean
    Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women
    Leuven four-star hotel closes doors for secret visit of Sultan of Oman
    View more

    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November

    Sunday, 08 December 2019

    At least 7,000 people have been arrested following protests that began last month in Iran, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed on Friday, demanding the release of arbitrarily detained persons. 

    The protests broke out on 15 November in around 100 Iranian cities following the announcement of a sharp increase in petrol prices, as the country is in the midst of an economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions. 

    “Until now, information suggests that at least 208 people have been killed, including 13 women and 12 children. Information also suggests that the number of fatalities could be twice as high, but we have not been able to verify,” UN spokesperson, Rupert Colville, revealed at a press conference in Geneva. 

    High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is “extremely concerned about the detention conditions, violations of rights to a correct trial and the possibility that a significant number of those arrested be accused of offenses calling for the death penalty.” 

    “I urge the authorities to immediately release all demonstrators who have been arbitrarily deprived of their freedom,” Bachelet stated. 

    On Thursday, the United States accused the Tehran regime to have killed more than 1,000 Iranians in the “brutal” repression of the protest. US envoy to Iran, Brian Hook, acknowledged that this assessment was “not certain, because the regime is blocking information.” 

    Tehran, which classifies the figures as “absolute lies” – supplied by “hostile groups” – has confirmed five deaths so far. Four members of the security forces killed by “rioters” and one civilian. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job