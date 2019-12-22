Scientists discover world’s oldest rainforest...

The scientists found just as in Gilboa, traces of the “Eospermatopteris” type of primitive trees which resemble palm trees with a large base and a crown of leafless branches. However, they also discovered the more recent “Archaeopteris” type of plants.
The latter have “far more modern” features, with leaves and root systems comparable to spruce or pine trees, Binghamton University Professor William Stein, one of the authors of the study, explained to AFP.
These “more advanced” trees could help our understanding of how forests modernized, at a time when “the atmosphere’s CO2 level and temperatures were decreasing,” Stein said.
“By studying this cooling process, we might better understand existing links between the current warming and deforestation,” he concluded.