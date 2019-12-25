 
21 French worshipers hospitalized following carbon monoxide poisoning in church
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
    21 French worshipers hospitalized following carbon monoxide poisoning in church

    21 people have been poisoned at a Christmas mass celebrated at a church in Carlepont, north of France.

    Emergency and first aid responders were called during the religious ceremony, when several worshipers started to complain of headaches. In addition forty firefighters were dispatched to the site.

    They were able to measure carbon monoxide (CO) levels of up to 350 ppm, Nicolas Mougin said, spokesperson for the Oise fire department service.

    150 people were evacuated nearby, where 72 people needed assistance.

    Nineteen people, in “relative emergency”, were transported to hospitals while two others were more severely affected.

    The cause of the poisoning has not yet been determined, but an investigation has been opened by the city’s prosecutor’s office.

    The Brussels Times

