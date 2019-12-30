 
Half of all Zimbabweans risk starvation
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Half of all Zimbabweans risk starvation
    Half of all Zimbabweans risk starvation

    Monday, 30 December 2019
    © Belga

    Zimbabwe is threatened with the worst food crisis in 10 years, according to Mahmoud Abdulla, deputy director of the World Food Program (WFP), who addressed his concerns on Monday in the country’s capital, Harare.

    More than half of the 14 million Zimbaweans are threatened with food insecurity, according to deputy director Niels Balzer due to drought, but also decades of mismanagement during the Mugabe regime.

    WFP had already planned to distribute food to 4.1 million people, particularly in the country’s rural areas.

    However, the situation has worsened. Corn for example is only available in half of the country’s markets and is priced high due to inflation.

    The World Food Program has announced they will release an additional $200 million to help nearly 8 million people in the first half of 2020.

    The Brussels Times

