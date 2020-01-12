Donald Trump still ready to talk to Iran “with no pre-set conditions”

American president Donald Trump is still ready to talk to Iran “with no pre-set conditions,” American Defence minister Mark Esper said on Sunday.

There is currently a lot of tension between the two countries.

The United States are ready to discuss “a new path, a series of measures that would make Iran a more normal country,” the Pentagon chief told CBS, a few hours after Donald Trump warned Iranian authorities not to be responsible for “another massacre of pacifist protesters.”

Donald Trump issued an additional warning to Iranian authorities on Sunday, calling on them not to kill any of the people protesting about the Ukranian Boeing crash in Teheran. “To Iran’s leaders – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS” the American president tweeted. “The world is watching. More importantly, the United States are watching,” he added. Trump is referring to the protests that started in Iran in mid-November. Amnesty International says 300 people were killed during those protests.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times