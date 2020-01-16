 
Over 500 deaths, mostly children, in Al-Hol camp in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
Economic growth expected to remain at 1.3% in...
Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use...
Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government...
Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in...
New car registrations increase in Europe for the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Economic growth expected to remain at 1.3% in 2020
    Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use the internet less during 2018
    Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government
    Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in 2019
    New car registrations increase in Europe for the sixth year running
    Hillman Travel will reopen 18 Belgian Thomas Cook shops
    Over 500 deaths, mostly children, in Al-Hol camp in 2019
    Eight out of ten homeless people have no access to health care
    Brussels metro begins installing contactless payment terminals
    Flemish universities work to bring student French up to scratch
    75 year since Auschwitz liberation: 13 Belgian schools visit concentration camp
    Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister
    Six suspects in Brussels forced prostitution case detained for a month before trial
    Belgian arrested in Peru for hiding 20 live exotic birds in his luggage
    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
    Rare beaked whale washes ashore in Ostend
    Questions persist over new Anderlecht executives
    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
    Flemish priest (83) found murdered in his home in South Africa
    Powder envelops sent to federal and Wallon ministries were filled with flour
    View more

    Over 500 deaths, mostly children, in Al-Hol camp in 2019

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    © Belga

    In 2019 more than 500 people – mostly children – died in the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria, where tens of thousands of internally displaced people (IDP), including relatives of the Islamic State’s jihadist fighters, a local official announced to AFP.

    Malnutrition and lack of medical care for premature babies are among the leading causes of death in this camp, which is run by Kurdish authorities in North-eastern Syria, said Dalal Ismail, Head of the Kurdish Red Crescent at Al-Hol.

    The camp hosts about 68,000 people who are living in precarious conditions and are entirely dependent on humanitarian aid.

    It is mainly there that were sent EI-affiliated foreign women and children after their evacuation from the last bastion of the jihadist group, after it was reconquered by Kurdish forces in March 2019.

    “The number of deaths in the camp in 2019 is 517, including 371 children,” Ismail said to an AFP team which was visiting the Al-Hol camp last Tuesday.

    “The situation is catastrophic, and it is a very heavy burden,” she said, adding that many children died during the winter “because of the cold and the lack of adequate heating.”

    There are also foreigners among the dead children, she said.

    The camp hosts mostly Syrians and Iraqis.

    In total, some 12,000 foreigners, of which 4,000 women and 8,000 children, are placed in three IDP camps in the North-east, the vast majority in Al Hol, according to statistics from Kurdish authorities.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job