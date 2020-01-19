 
UN calls for children of foreign jihadists to be repatriated
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Latest News:
Humanitarian aid to north Syria politicised despite EU...
UN calls for children of foreign jihadists to...
190 complaints of animal maltreatment in Brussels, 70...
Youth for Climate call student strike across Belgium...
Soldiers on Belgium’s streets have cost more than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 January 2020
    Humanitarian aid to north Syria politicised despite EU protests
    UN calls for children of foreign jihadists to be repatriated
    190 complaints of animal maltreatment in Brussels, 70 animals seized
    Youth for Climate call student strike across Belgium for 7 February
    Soldiers on Belgium’s streets have cost more than €200 million in five years
    Political reactions to expulsion of Kir from socialist party
    Extinction Rebellion invade Auto Salon: 185 arrests
    Belgium’s first night train since 2003 leaves Vienna tonight
    Historian discovers the oldest drawing of Venice to date
    360,553 Belgians on the betting blacklist in 2019
    Teenager held for stabbing bus driver ten times
    45 million people threatened by famine in Southern Africa
    UK will not automatically deport EU citizens following Brexit
    Eco-cheques, luncheon vouchers, company car – reforms of Belgian tax system proposed
    Landowners appeal Knokke development decision
    Child Focus reports “worrying disappearance” of 14-year-old girl in Namur
    Belgian supermarkets ban kangaroo meat
    One person wins 100,779,289 euro jackpot in latest EuroMillions
    Railway works threaten last and first trains on Saturday and Sunday
    Socialist party ejects Saint-Josse mayor over far-right meeting
    View more

    UN calls for children of foreign jihadists to be repatriated

    Sunday, 19 January 2020
    © Belga

    UN investigators called on countries to repatriate the children of foreign jihadists of the Islamic State group (EI) who are in Syria, including their mothers.

    In a report released on Thursday, the International Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Syria, created in 2011 by the Human Rights Council of the UN, says that many of these children are in a “particularly precarious” situation, for they have no ID document.

    Born in areas formerly controlled by the Syrian opposition, these children struggle to obtain civil status registration “because the documents provided by the armed groups are not recognized by governments,” explains the report.

    Investigators are asking the countries from where the foreign fighters come from to take “immediate steps to simplify the registration of the children of their nationals born in Syria, with the ultimate goal of repatriating them as soon as possible, including their mothers.”

    “States have clearly defined obligations to protect children, including against statelessness. Failure to follow these basic principles would be a clear derogation from this obligation,” Hanny Megally, a member of the COI  declares.

    In early November, a UN High Commission for Human Rights official, Marie-Dominique Parent, had estimated that there were between 700 and 750 children of EU nationals who are held in precarious conditions in camps of North-eastern Syria.

    The report also stresses that the Syrian government has detained and tortured children “aged only 12.” The Commission of Inquiry on Syria also recalls that children were executed by the Islamic State, and sometimes forced to murder people. Young girls were used as sex slaves.

    In their recommendations, the three investigators call on all parties to commit in writing to giving these children special protection and to pursuing the perpetrators of such acts.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job