Six dead in shooting in southern Germany...

Six people have been killed in a shooting in a southern German town near Stuttgart, with police announcing one person has been arrested.

Several more people were reported as injured in the shooting, which took place in the town of Rot am See, BBC reports.

The shooting took place shortly before noon on Friday in a building near the train station of the town, located between Nuremberg and Stuttgart.

Police in the nearby city of Aalen, said a large operation had been deployed and that “initial findings” suggested there was a “relationship” between the attacker and his victims.

The police said that they were operating “on the assumption that this was a single attacker,” according to The Guardian, and reported that at least two people had been seriously injured in the shooting.

This story is developing.