 
Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions...
Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar...
Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures...
Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic...
Six dead in shooting in southern Germany...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions of China
    Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar terminal
    Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures
    Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic
    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
    Flemish government shifts disability budget: what changes?
    C&A closes 13 stores in Germany
    How Belgium is preparing as coronavirus spreads
    Brussels cycle police handed out 84,000 fines in 2019
    Brussels man sentenced to five years in Liege for terrorism
    EU leaders sign the Brexit agreement: ‘things are inevitably going to change’
    Over 60,000 kg of cocaine seized by Antwerp police in 2019
    985 people changed their names in 2019 – and here’s why
    Belgium’s painkiller problem
    Mother charged after autopsy reveals Molenbeek girl (7) died unnatural death
    Ghent station renovations will build Europe’s largest bike parking
    Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to stop protesting
    Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindle
    View more

    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    German police said that they were indications that the attacker, who was arrested, acted lone. © Belga

    Six people have been killed in a shooting in a southern German town near Stuttgart, with police announcing one person has been arrested.

    Several more people were reported as injured in the shooting, which took place in the town of Rot am See, BBC reports.

    The shooting took place shortly before noon on Friday in a building near the train station of the town, located between Nuremberg and Stuttgart.

    Police in the nearby city of Aalen, said a large operation had been deployed and that “initial findings” suggested there was a “relationship” between the attacker and his victims.

    The police said that they were operating “on the assumption that this was a single attacker,” according to The Guardian, and reported that at least two people had been seriously injured in the shooting.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    This story is developing.

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job