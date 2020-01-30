 
Greta Thunberg trademarks "Skolstrejk för klimatet"
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
    Greta Thunberg trademarks “Skolstrejk för klimatet”

    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    © Belga

    Greta Thunberg has submitted a request to trademark her slogan "Skolstrejk för klimatet" (School strike for the climate in Swedish) and her English version "Fridays for Future."

    Her aim is to protect her movement and activities from misuse, Thunberg said on the Instagram social network on Wednesday.

    The trademark will also apply to the name of the Swedish activist, who regrets that it is sometimes used without her consent, to make contact with leading personalities or to raise funds.

    The 17-year-old also wants to protect her movement from commercial use.

    "Fridays for Future is a global movement that I created. It belongs to all those who take part in it, especially to young people. It must not be referred to for individual or business reasons," Thunberg said.

    She added that, with her family, she registered a non-profit foundation to manage the income from books, donations or rewards in a "completely transparent manner."

    Her objective is "to promote climate and social environmental sustainability, as well as mental health."

    The Brussels Times

