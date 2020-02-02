 
3,500 people evacuated in Venice following the discovery of a WW2 bomb
Sunday, 02 February, 2020
3,500 people evacuated in Venice following the discovery of a WW2 bomb
China will inject 156 billion into economy...
Another plane brings back Europeans from Wuhan...
Vigil in London on Brexit day...
Sales restrictions on licensed goods not allowed in...
    3,500 people evacuated in Venice following the discovery of a WW2 bomb

    Sunday, 02 February 2020

    Around 3,500 people were evacuated in Venice on Sunday morning to allow the safe removal of a WW2 bomb. 

    Venice was bombed by the Americans in 1944, during the Second World War. 

    The airspace over Venice was also shut at around 8:30am. The operation lasted several hours. 

    The bomb weighed 220-kilos and was found near the industrial port area, quite a distance from the tourist city’s historic centre, earlier this week.

    Several road, plane and boat routes were closed as a precaution. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

