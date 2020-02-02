3,500 people evacuated in Venice following the discovery of a WW2 bomb

Around 3,500 people were evacuated in Venice on Sunday morning to allow the safe removal of a WW2 bomb.

Venice was bombed by the Americans in 1944, during the Second World War.

The airspace over Venice was also shut at around 8:30am. The operation lasted several hours.

The bomb weighed 220-kilos and was found near the industrial port area, quite a distance from the tourist city’s historic centre, earlier this week.

Several road, plane and boat routes were closed as a precaution.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times