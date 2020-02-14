 
Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Latest News:
Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group...
Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out...
How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans...
Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?...
What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group they robbed
    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
    Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Electronic payments unavailable from Sunday to Monday
    Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral
    Flemish Tinder users value looks over friendliness
    How much do Belgium’s politicians make?
    Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
    Security gates at Brussels Airport to be replaced after only five years
    Stabbing on train: victim had sought help from police
    Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station
    Germany’s first ‘cured’ coronavirus patient leaves hospital
    Belgian 80s accordion hit re-released in US thanks to social media
    Coronavirus in Belgium: don’t panic, but stay vigilant
    Walloons still need a car to take the train anywhere
    Last reference to death penalty removed from Belgian law
    Facebook dating app misses Valentines launch in Europe
    Antwerp streets ‘too narrow’ for cars to overtake cyclists
    View more

    Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral

    Friday, 14 February 2020

    A film by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has aroused controversy on social media.

    The film, “What is truly Scandinavian”, is part of a marketing campaign by the air company and claims that practically all Scandinavian habits and traditions have foreign influences due to travelling.

    Democracy, though different from today, has its roots in ancient Greece. “Swedish” meatballs originated in Turkey, or rather the Ottoman empire, windmills in Persia and the may pole probably in Germany. Almost everything has come from another place at some distant time in the past.

    On Thursday the advertising agency in Copenhagen behind the film was subject to a bomb threat and had to be evacuated. SAS is based in Denmark, Norway and Sweden with headquarters in Solna, Sweden.

    According to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter (DN), the film became known abroad after being shared by Swedish anti-migration politicians and disseminated on far-right websites. The film has been seen by hundreds of thousands of viewers but not all of them found it funny.

    In a kind of damage control, SAS writes that, “We are proud of our Scandinavian heritage. Many of the things we call Scandinavian today was brought here and refined by curious, open-minded and innovative Scandinavians. Travelers bring home great ideas.”

    SAS could of course have added that they were also brought to Scandinavia by immigrants who turned Danish, Norwegian and Swedish.

    After the protest storm, SAS delisted the film but it can still be found on internet. To see the film and judge for yourself, click here.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job