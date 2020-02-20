 
Nine killed in shooting in Germany, suspected shooter found dead
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
    Nine killed in shooting in Germany, suspected shooter found dead

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Eight people were fatally injured in an double shoot out in Hanau, Germany. © Belga

    Nine people have been killed in a double shooting in the German town of Hanau, near Frankfurt, on Wednesday night, with police later saying the suspected perpetrator had been found dead.

    Eight people were fatally injured in the shooting, with a ninth person succumbing from their injuries in the hospital, according to reports by La Libre.

    Two separate locations were targetted in the shooting, with the first gunshots reported at around 10:00 PM in the central Heumarkt area, where police said in a statement a “dark vehicle” was seen driving away from the scene.

    The second shooting took place at another location some 2 kilometres west from Heumarkt, with local police launching a “large scale search” for the perpetrators.

    According to reports on German media, the targeted locations were two hookah bars in Hanau, with further reporting saying the police found a confession letter and a video which were being investigated.

    At around 5:00 AM, local police announced on Twitter that the suspected perpetrator had been found dead at his apartment in Hanau, where they also said a second, unidentified body was also found, bringing the total death toll after the shooting to 11.

    In an online statement, said they were able to find the suspect’s address following reported sightings of the vehicle seen at the scene.

    “There are currently no indications of other perpetrators,” the police wrote, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

