 
US and Taliban to sign peace deal
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Latest News:
US and Taliban to sign peace deal...
Snow and wind expected after Storm Ellen blows...
Aalst carnival sparks criticism after doubling down on...
CIA and German intelligence spied on Belgium for...
Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 February 2020
    US and Taliban to sign peace deal
    Snow and wind expected after Storm Ellen blows through Belgium
    Aalst carnival sparks criticism after doubling down on ‘antisemitic’ displays
    CIA and German intelligence spied on Belgium for almost 30 years
    Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”
    Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard out with fractured bone
    Venice Carnival closes due to coronavirus fears
    Protests in Budapest against anti-Roma campaign
    Belgian designer Raf Simons signs on with Prada
    Parliament approves total ban on tobacco advertising
    Coronavirus: Window of opportunity for containing the virus is narrowing
    Belgian worker took an average 13 days off sick last year
    Dutch doctors call a halt to hymen reconstructions
    Coronavirus is now a pandemic, says Leuven specialist
    Reimbursement of contraceptives and morning after pill expanded
    Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000 visitors
    Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands
    European stock markets hit by coronavirus spread
    An EU ‘four-shirter,’ for the wrong reasons
    Drop in number of animals slaughtered last year
    View more

    US and Taliban to sign peace deal

    Monday, 24 February 2020

    NATO welcomed on Friday the announcement of an agreement between Washington and the Taliban, which opens the way for a “lasting peace,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated.

    Washington and the Taliban said they would sign the agreement on 29 February provided a partial truce is maintained for a week.

    The agreement would mark a major turn in the conflict, setting the conditions for an agreement that could eventually allow Washington to withdraw US troops after more than 18 years.

    “This is a critical test of the Taliban’s willingness and ability to reduce violence, and contribute to peace in good faith. This could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists,” he added.

    NATO has a mission of 16,000 men to Afghanistan to train, support and advise local forces.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job