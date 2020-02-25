Over a dozen children injured after car plows into German carnival crowds

A 29-year-old German suspect is receiving medical treatment and will be questioned by police after driving his car against a crowd of carnival-goers. © Belga

Over 50 people, including over a dozen children, were injured after a driver deliberately drove into a crowd of carnival-goers in central Germany.

North Hesse police said that 35 people were currently hospitalised, with some among them seriously injured as a result of the attack on Monday afternoon.

An additional 17 patients were treated for injuries that did not require hospitalisation.

There are 18 children among the injured victims, the police said, adding that the motive that drove the attack against the crowd of carnival-goers in the small town of Volkmarsen remained unclear.

#Volkmarsen Aktuell befinden sich noch 35 Personen in stationärer Behandlung im KH. Weitere 17 wurden ambulant behandelt & konnten das KH bereits verlassen. Unter den Opfern befinden sich auch 18 Kinder. Das Motiv des Täters ist noch unklar. Die Ermittlungen laufen weiterhin. — Polizei Nordhessen (@Polizei_NH) February 25, 2020

In a joint statement, Frankfurt prosecutors and police said that a 29-year-old German citizen was currently under investigation after he crashed through roadblocks and ploughed into a crowd of carnival-goers in the small town of Volkmarsen.

The suspect was arrested after driving his grey Mercedes into the crowd and police said he is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

A second person was reportedly detained on Monday, but it remains unclear whether the person is considered a suspect or an eyewitness in the investigation, De Standaard reports.

In the hours following the attack, police said they had no indications of an ongoing threat but said large crowds should be avoided.

The officers also urged bystanders to refrain from sharing images of the scene on social media, and also warned that false images of the arrest were being circulated.

The driver’s attack against targetted crowds attending the Rose Monday procession, a major highlight of Germany’s carnival festivities, and prompted local authorities to pull the plug on any subsequent festivities.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times