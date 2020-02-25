Over a dozen children injured after car plows into German carnival crowds

In a joint statement, Frankfurt prosecutors and police said that a 29-year-old German citizen was currently under investigation after he crashed through roadblocks and ploughed into a crowd of carnival-goers in the small town of Volkmarsen.
The suspect was arrested after driving his grey Mercedes into the crowd and police said he is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.
A second person was reportedly detained on Monday, but it remains unclear whether the person is considered a suspect or an eyewitness in the investigation, De Standaard reports.
In the hours following the attack, police said they had no indications of an ongoing threat but said large crowds should be avoided.
The officers also urged bystanders to refrain from sharing images of the scene on social media, and also warned that false images of the arrest were being circulated.
The driver’s attack against targetted crowds attending the Rose Monday procession, a major highlight of Germany’s carnival festivities, and prompted local authorities to pull the plug on any subsequent festivities.