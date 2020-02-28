 
Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly...
Public and private sector to work together to...
The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music...
No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the...
European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
    Public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
    Storms Ciara and Dennis gave a boost to wind energy production
    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
    Belgian universities aim to combat the ‘eternal student’
    Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
    Oil prices in free fall, lowest levels in more than a year
    First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium on March 1
    Coronavirus: EU’s strategy for containing the virus
    Green hydrogen plant in to be built in Zeebrugge by 2023
    View more

    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike

    Friday, 28 February 2020

    Thirty-three Turkish soldiers were killed Thursday in air strikes in the Idleb region in Northern Syria. Turkish authorities say the strikes were carried out by the Damascus regime, supported by Moscow.

    “Russia knew the Turkish soldiers were there,” Turkish officials said on Friday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Friday, as the tone seems to be rising between the two countries.

    Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia regrets the death of Turkish soldiers in the offensive on the Idleb region, announced Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister. Russia is ready to work to ensure the security of Turkish soldiers in the region, the minister assures.

    However, he added, according to Russian state media, that Turkey is expected to actively participate in driving out terrorist groups from this rebel stronghold.

    In recent weeks, the Turkish government has repeatedly accused Russia of not sufficiently restraining the Syrian regime, which Russia is supporting.

    While Russia accused on Thursday Turkey of violating an agreement on Syria by supporting rebels with artillery and drones in the Idleb area.

    The European Union on Friday calls on all parties involved in the conflict in Syria to rapidly de-escalate and warned that it will examine “all necessary measures” to protect its security interests, Josep Borrell expressed, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job