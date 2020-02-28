Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike

Thirty-three Turkish soldiers were killed Thursday in air strikes in the Idleb region in Northern Syria. Turkish authorities say the strikes were carried out by the Damascus regime, supported by Moscow.

“Russia knew the Turkish soldiers were there,” Turkish officials said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Friday, as the tone seems to be rising between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia regrets the death of Turkish soldiers in the offensive on the Idleb region, announced Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister. Russia is ready to work to ensure the security of Turkish soldiers in the region, the minister assures.

However, he added, according to Russian state media, that Turkey is expected to actively participate in driving out terrorist groups from this rebel stronghold.

In recent weeks, the Turkish government has repeatedly accused Russia of not sufficiently restraining the Syrian regime, which Russia is supporting.

While Russia accused on Thursday Turkey of violating an agreement on Syria by supporting rebels with artillery and drones in the Idleb area.

The European Union on Friday calls on all parties involved in the conflict in Syria to rapidly de-escalate and warned that it will examine “all necessary measures” to protect its security interests, Josep Borrell expressed, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

(1/2) #Idlib – Ongoing escalation around needs to stop urgently. There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation. It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 28, 2020

The Brussels Times