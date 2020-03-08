 
Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 March, 2020
Latest News:
Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury...
EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite...
Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium...
Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’...
Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
    EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite EU funding
    Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium
    Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’
    Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    Three Saudi princes arrested
    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
    Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned
    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
    International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium demonstrate
    EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”
    Letting students sleep late gives improved results
    Brussels’ Leopold-II tunnel will be renamed after a woman
    Coronavirus: 169 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Women drivers have fewer accidents and get fewer tickets
    Customs raid night shops, all but one breaking the law
    Coronavirus: Eurovision organisers explore alternatives for this year’s contest
    EU battling migration crisis with Turkey on two fronts
    View more

    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday

    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A Parliamentary Commission has opened an enquiry into British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s luxury Caribbean holiday. 

    The enquiry will determine who paid for the holiday, the British press reported on Sunday. 

    The Observer said the House of Commons Parliamentary Commission that ensures the rules on parliamentary life are respected opened an enquiry at the beginning of the week. 

    Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds announced they were expecting a baby at the end of February. They spent the New Year period on the private island of Mustique, in the Caribbean archipelago the Grenadines. 

    Johnson stated this £15,000 (17,300 euros) holiday was gifted to him by businessman and Conservative party donator David Ross when he filled out his tax return. 

    Ross then created confusion by first of all denying he had given Johnson that much money, then backtracking through his spokesman by claiming it was a “benefit in kind.” 

    The Labour party, the main opposition party, asked the Commission to open an enquiry. Downing Street declined to comment on this announcement, but reiterated its claim everything had been included in the tax return. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job