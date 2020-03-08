Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday

A Parliamentary Commission has opened an enquiry into British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s luxury Caribbean holiday.

The enquiry will determine who paid for the holiday, the British press reported on Sunday.

The Observer said the House of Commons Parliamentary Commission that ensures the rules on parliamentary life are respected opened an enquiry at the beginning of the week.

Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds announced they were expecting a baby at the end of February. They spent the New Year period on the private island of Mustique, in the Caribbean archipelago the Grenadines.

Johnson stated this £15,000 (17,300 euros) holiday was gifted to him by businessman and Conservative party donator David Ross when he filled out his tax return.

Ross then created confusion by first of all denying he had given Johnson that much money, then backtracking through his spokesman by claiming it was a “benefit in kind.”

The Labour party, the main opposition party, asked the Commission to open an enquiry. Downing Street declined to comment on this announcement, but reiterated its claim everything had been included in the tax return.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times