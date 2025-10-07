A taste of Belgium: Fisherman’s salad

This fisherman's salad recipe comes from the busy port city of Ostend. It combines smoked herring fillets with a tangy white bean salad.

Ingredients

1 pound dried Great Northern beans or any white bean, soaked for 12 hours in plenty of cold water (see Note)

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons mayonnaise, preferably homemade (page 315)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely minced

½ cup finely minced fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 hard-cooked egg, peeled

4 smoked herring or kipper fillets, cut crosswise into ½-inch strips

3 ounces cooked and peeled gray North Sea shrimp or smallest shrimp available (optional)

Drain the beans and place them in a medium-size Dutch oven. Add enough cold water to cover the beans by at least 5 cm and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover partially, and cook until tender, 1 to 2 hours depending on the age and size of the beans. Drain and let the beans cool. For the dressing, mix the mustard and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Stir in the onion, garlic, and all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley . Toss the beans together with the dressing and season to taste with salt and pepper. Be a little skimpy with the salt because the herring is salty. Cut the egg in half and separate the white from the yolk. Mash the egg yolk and white separately with the tines of a fork. Spoon the bean salad in the centre of a serving platter. Arrange the herring strips over the beans and sprinkle with the mashed egg yolk, mashed egg white, and the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley. Decorate with the cooked shrimp if using.

Serves 4

Note: You can save time by substituting two 500 gram cans of white cannellini beans. Drain and rinse them well in cold water.

