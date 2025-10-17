Hidden Belgium: Tango Bar

An inconspicuous bar at Rue de Dublin 13 in the heart of Brussels’ African quarter has been hosting tango evenings for more than 20 years.

Every Wednesday, fans of Argentinian dance put on elegant costumes and shiny shoes to show off their skills in the dance hall at the back of Tango Bar.

The bar also holds evenings dedicated to salsa, swing and waltz. It stays open some nights until 2am.