Hidden Belgium: Maison Pelgrims

This remarkable house overlooking the park was built in 1905 by Adolphe Pirenne in a traditional Flemish Renaissance style.

It was acquired in the 1920s by a local pharmacist called Eugène Pelgrims who brought in an architect to redesign the interior in Art Deco style and construct a Moorish winter garden.

The house situated on Rue de Parme 69 fell into ruin and the garden was overgrown when it was given to St Gilles commune in 1963.

Following an extensive two year renovation, a new exhibition takes place. It runs until 26 November open from Wednesday to Sunday.