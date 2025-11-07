What to do in Brussels this weekend: 7 - 9 November

Credit: The Brussels Times

As the days get much shorter and the temperatures are dropping, heading outside in the evenings is becoming increasingly less appealing – but there's still plenty to discover in Brussels this weekend.

From art exhibitions at great highs to finding the perfect cappuccino, The Brussels Times has put together a series of events to check out over this weekend.

Art, music, theatre

Art pops – Belfius Art Gallery, Belfius Tower, Saturday 8 November

Forget the traditional museum visit and experience art through sound, smell and touch at Art Pops! The surprising, artistic immersion in the Belfius Art Collection allows visitors to connect even more deeply with each work.

From recent work by emerging talent to established masters from the history of Belgian art: several generations of artists are guaranteed to surprise and enchant the world again – from the 32nd floor of the Belfius Tower with a spectacular Brussels skyline as a backdrop.

Find more information here.

Brussels Coffee Show, Gare Maritime, Friday 7 to Sunday 9 November

The Gare Maritime is being transformed into a temple of artisan coffee and chocolate as the Brussels Coffee Show returns to the city. Tastings, sensory workshops and inspiring encounters, this is the place to be to discover Belgian specialty coffee and bean-to-bar chocolate.

From roasting and barista competitions to creative matcha contests and cappuccino clashes, the Coffee Show has it all. Whether your go-to is a simple espresso or a luxurious flat white, you'll be sure to find the perfect brew.

Find more information here.

Listen Festival, various places in Brussels, until 9 November

All over the city, the ninth edition of Listen Festival is taking place this week. Over the course of six days and nights, the festival explores the major music hotspots as well as some unique off-locations, with a captivating programme.

While the festival usually takes place in spring, the six-day celebration of concerts and clubbing is moving to November from now on – spread across 15 of the most emblematic venues Brussels has to offer.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Cirque du Soleil's Alegria, Brussels Expo, until 9 November

The world's most iconic circus comes to Brussels with a special staging of one of its most beloved shows – not one to miss to masterpiece.

Reborn for a new era, the Cirque du Soleil classic 'Alegría' blends a power struggle in a kingless realm with youthful hope. Its iconic music, stunning acrobatics, vibrant sets and whimsical humour create a magical, immersive spectacle.

Find more information here.

Pink Screens, various cinemas across Brussels, until 10 November

During the 24th edition of the Pink Screens Festival, the city has been vibrating to the rhythm of LGBTQ+ cinema and culture. With a programme mixing features and shorts, exhibitions and performances, the city centre will be set ablaze.

The festival is celebrating queer cinema and offering viewers an invitation to question, feel and celebrate diversity in all its forms – from visual arts to the queer energy of the silver screen.

Find more information here.