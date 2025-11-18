American artist Moby is coming to Rock Werchter next summer

Credit: Rock Werchter

Belgian music festival Rock Werchter announced a new headliner for next summer on Tuesday: American DJ, producer, and musician Moby will be performing at the festival on Sunday 5 July.

This will be Moby's fifth appearance at Rock Werchter. The last time was almost 20 years ago (2008), and the first time was in 1996.

Last year, Moby performed at the AFAS Dome in Antwerp to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album 'Play'. "The show was incredibly evocative: an absolute party atmosphere, phenomenal, ecstatic," the Rock Werchter organisers stated.

Rock Werchter takes place from Thursday 2 July to Sunday 5 July. Previously announced headliners include The Cure, Gorillaz, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 21 November.