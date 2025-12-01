Angoulême comic book festival officially cancelled after publisher boycott

A detail of the exhibition is seen at the Brussels comic strip museum, Friday 04 October 2024. Credit: Belga

The 2026 edition of the Angoulême International Comics Festival has been officially cancelled due to a boycott by authors and the withdrawal of publishers.

Vincent Brenot, lawyer for the organising company 9e Art+, confirmed the decision on Monday, citing public funders’ demands for the cancellation, as reported by the daily newspaper La Charente Libre. Brenot described the move as a "logical consequence" of this stance.

This marks the first time since the festival’s founding in 1974, except for the Covid-19 pandemic years, that the event will not take place.

Concerns over the festival had been growing in recent weeks. Slated for 29 January to 1 February, the 53rd edition faced wide opposition from parts of the comics industry against 9e Art+, which has run the festival since 2007.

Many authors, including Anouk Ricard, winner of the 2025 Grand Prix de la BD d’Angoulême, announced a boycott. They criticised the festival’s perceived lack of transparency and commercialisation.

Additionally, serious allegations were raised against 9e Art+, including the dismissal of a staff member who reported being raped during the 2024 festival.

Major comics publishers also deemed the upcoming edition “compromised,” citing a breach of trust with the organisers.

On 20 November, public funders, who cover half of the festival’s €6 million budget, urged 9e Art+ to cancel the event, citing logistical difficulties in continuing with the festival.

In a press release, 9e Art+ stated: "The 2026 edition of the festival cannot materialise under appropriate conditions." They argued the cancellation was not their choice but a unilateral decision by the public funders made without consultation.

The organisers expressed concerns over the "human and economic consequences" of cancelling the 2026 edition. They also highlighted uncertainty surrounding the 2027 edition, which legally remains under their remit.

