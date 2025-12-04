Vatican commission opposes ordaining women as deacons

Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Belga

A Vatican study commission has expressed opposition to the ordination of women as deacons, while stating that it is currently impossible to reach a definitive conclusion on the issue.

The commission, formed at the request of Pope Francis, concluded its work in February. Its report, initially sent to Pope Francis on 18 September, was made public on Thursday at the Pope’s request.

In 2021, a theological commission unanimously found that a systematic study of the diaconate raised questions about the compatibility of ordaining women as deacons with Catholic teachings on sacred ministry.

The commission also unanimously supported the creation of new roles that could foster collaboration between men and women in the Church.