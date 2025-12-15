France: Louvre Museum closed amid strike call

This photograph shows a notice informing the public of a delayed opening of the Louvre Museum as museum workers meet in a general assembly to vote on unions' call for a strike. Credit: Belga/ Blanca CRUZ / AFP

The Louvre Museum did not open its doors on Monday morning due to a staff meeting involving a call to strike over working conditions.

The employees gathered for a general meeting in the morning at the request of a union coalition, and voted "unanimously" to strike, the CGT and CFDT unions told AFP.

According to the two unions, some 400 employees voted for a "renewable strike" to denounce what they consider to be a deterioration of working conditions and the decline in visitor services at the world's most visited museum.

Around 9:00 am, a large number of visitors were waiting outside the museum entrance. A sign indicated that the museum’s opening was “currently delayed”.

The museum's management said it was counting the number of non-striking staff so that it could consider opening the museum on Monday.

