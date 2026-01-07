Popular French restaurant closes its doors after 50 years in Ixelles

Credit: La Mirabelle/Facebook

The brasserie La Mirabelle is closing its doors after 50 years in business in Ixelles.

The restaurant announced the news on its website ahead of the new year, closing officially on 1 January 2026.

"This difficult but necessary decision was made to preserve the future of the establishment," explained the La Mirabelle team in a statement.

The family business on Chaussée de Boondael has been passed down to three generations since it first opened in 1976, just outside the Ixelles Cemetery.

Beyond a restaurant, the owners describe the establishment as a "a place of conviviality, sharing, and delicious food in the heart of Ixelles."

While La Mirabelle is closed, the owners hope to find a buyer who will preserve the venue and "ensure its continuity and development."

"We want to pass the torch to a passionate individual, capable of building upon a loyal clientele and a strong identity while bringing their own vision," they added.

The news about La Mirabelle comes as one of the latest in a string of closures of Brussels hospitality venues.

Last week, the Irish pub De Valera's closed its doors in Flagey, with the owners citing ongoing problems with the landlord. "We’ve tried, in vain, to find a solution," they told Politico.

Similarly, the iconic Brussels bar Rock Classic recently announced its permanent closure after nearly 30 years in the capital, cancelling at least 21 concerts planned for 2026.

Although the exact reasons for the closure of the rock venue were not specified, the bar had reportedly been looking for a buyer for some time.

